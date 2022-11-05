Applications Open for 2023 Midland Citizens Academy

The City of Midland is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Citizens Academy.

The 10-week program gives participants a look at the inner workings of city governance by speaking with officials and touring city facilities such as the Law Enforcement Center, Midland County Jail, Water Treatment Plant, and more. Sessions will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning January 11th through March 15th.

Participation is not limited to Midland residents, but space is limited, and preference will be given to those who live in the city limits. The city is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on December 2nd at the City of Midland website. Hard copies are also available at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library or at Midland City Hall.