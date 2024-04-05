Apple Lays Off More Than 600 Workers In California In Its First Major Round Of Post-Pandemic Cuts

(Associated Press) – Apple is laying off more than 600 workers in California, marking the company’s first big wave of post-pandemic job cuts amid a broader wave of tech industry consolidation.

The iPhone maker notified 614 workers in multiple offices on March 28 that they were losing their jobs.

The layoffs became effective on May 27, according to reports to regional authorities.

The workers were cut from eight offices in Santa Clara, according to the filings.

But it’s not clear which departments or projects the employees were involved in.

Apple had been a notable holdout even as many other tech companies slashed their workforces over the past two years.