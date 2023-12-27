WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Ban On Apple Watches

By News Desk
December 27, 2023 12:50PM EST
(Washington, DC) — A ban on sales of some Apple smartwatches is being put on hold. A federal appeals court today temporarily blocked enforcement of an International Trade Commission order barring Apple from selling its latest Apple Watch models in the U.S. Apple stopped selling its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches in response to an ITC order that found the blood oxygen sensor in the devices infringed on intellectual property from medical tech company Masimo. The ban is suspended as the court considers Apple’s motion for a longer-term pause during the appeals process.

