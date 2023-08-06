Congressional App Challenge 2023 Has Launched

Congressman John Moolenaar invites students in Michigan’s Second Congressional District to enter the 2023 Congressional App Challenge. The contest is open to all middle and high school students in the second district.

To enter the Contest students can work on their own, or in a group of up to four students to create an original app of their choosing. The winning individual or team will have their app displayed in the U.S. Capital and will have an option to attended an event in Washington D.C. where they will showcase their app alongside other winning students from across the United states. The deadline for entries is November 1St. at 12:P.M. For more information call 202-225-3561 or visit congressionalappchallenge.us