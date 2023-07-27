WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Anti-Semitic Vandalism Found in Midland’s Barstow Woods

By jonathan.dent
July 27, 2023 2:00AM EDT
A building at Midland’s Barstow Woods has been targeted with vandalism for a second time.

In a social media post Wednesday morning, Midland Parks and Recreation showed images of a building and multiple trees that had been spray painted with symbols that included a swastika, as well as vulgarities and the phrase “We will not be silenced!” Over the 4th of July weekend, Barstow Woods and two other Midland parks were vandalized.

The agency says they hope to bring public attention to the issue until it stops.

