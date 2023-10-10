Another Parvovirus Case Closes Genesee Animal Control Center

An animal with parvovirus at the Genesee County Animal Control center has prompted a closure of the facility.

It is the sixth such closure since this past May. Animal control officials say a high number of strays this year are coming in with the illness. The announcement was made on Monday after the virus was detected. The shelter is closed until October 17 as staff conducts a thorough, deep cleaning of the entire facility. A BIssel Empty the Shelter event will take place from the reopening to October 28 with reduced pet adoption fees.

Anyone with questions can cantact the center through its Facebook page or by calling (810) 732-1660.