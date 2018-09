Bay County Animal Control on Livingston in Bay City is making preparations for another Clear The Shelter event scheduled for Saturday October 6th from 10 to Two.

County Executive Jim Barcia says plans call for adopting out a number of dogs after September’s success in finding “forever homes” for over 30 cats and kittens.

Barcia says adoption fees are waived and all the animals are vaccinated, spayed and neutered at no cost to any adopting individual or family.