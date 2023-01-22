Annual wheat event in Frankenmuth Feb. 22nd

Register now for the MI Wheat Program’s 11th annual Winter Grower Meeting

The Michigan Wheat Program’s 11th Annual Winter Grower Meeting will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22nd from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Saginaw Valley Research & Extension Center in Frankenmuth. Registration, pre-registration check-in and the tradeshow begin at 8:15 a.m. with the presentations beginning at 9 a.m.

“The goal of the 2023 Annual Grower Meeting is to share production information with growers in the Great Lakes state,” said Jody Pollok-Newsom, executive director of the Michigan Wheat Program. “We’re able to do this through presentations and also our annual tradeshow of industry stakeholders in the wheat industry.”

“We’re sticking with the February meeting date, which has proved very convenient for growers and researchers,” said Jeff Krohn, chairman of the Michigan Wheat Program and an Owendale wheat grower. “The recap of YEN and the presentations on improving wheat yield and quality are very important to wheat growers looking to get more out of their wheat crop. Of course, our program is free of charge to all wheat growers and industry stakeholders.”

The Michigan Wheat Program Annual Meeting will recognize 2022 Michigan Wheat Yield Contest winners, MI Wheat board members and several topics of current interest to growers. The schedule is as follows:

8:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. Registration and Continental Breakfast

8:15 a.m. – 9 a.m. Industry Displays

9 a.m. Welcome and Introductions, Jeff Krohn, Michigan Wheat Program Chairman

9:10 a.m. Wacky Weather and What it Means for Wheat, Dr. Jeff Andresen, State Climatologist

10:15 a.m. BREAK – Industry Displays

10:45 a.m. Announcement of New Varieties to be Released, Dr. Eric Olson, MSU Wheat Breeder

11:40 a.m. 2022 Michigan Wheat Yield Contest, Dennis Pennington, MSU Wheat Specialist

12 noon Industry Displays and Lunch

1 p.m. Year #1 of Great Lakes Yield Enhancement Network, Dennis Pennington

1:30 p.m. Grower Roundtable Discussion, Dennis Pennington, moderator

2 p.m. MI Wheat Program Update, Jody Pollok-Newsom, MI Wheat Program Executive Director

2:20 p.m. New Production Research for Planting, Dr. Manni Singh, Michigan State University Agronomist

3 p.m. Production Thoughts and Reminders as You Hit the Field in 2023

Dennis Pennington

3:30 p.m. Adjourn, Jeff Krohn, Michigan Wheat Program Chairman

Register now or get more information by clicking here. Meeting attendance is free to wheat growers and stakeholders, but pre-registration is requested to ensure adequate food, seating and handout materials. RUP and CCA credits will be available. Lodging is available at many Frankenmuth-area hotels.