State Rep. Annette Glenn Wants More Gas Tax Relief Beyond Federal Suspension

A plan to temporarily suspend the federal gas and diesel tax is under consideration in Congress.
The plan would suspend the 18.4 cents per gallon gas tax and 24.4 cents per gallon diesel tax through September.
State Representative Annette Glenn (R-Midland) says it’s a start in helping Michigan residents save money at the pump, but more needs to be done.
“Suspension of the federl gas tax would be a start, but that’s not nearly enough. Governor Whitmer has blocked our plan to provide tax relief at the state level, and that hurts Michiganders every time they fill up their gas tank.”
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has vetoed three separate bills which state Republicans say would have provided tax relief at the pump.