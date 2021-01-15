Anita Dunn to join Biden administration temporarily

▶ Watch Video: What’s in Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan

Veteran Democratic operative Anita Dunn is set to join Joe Biden’s administration temporarily at the start, despite initially signaling she wouldn’t join the new White House team.

Dunn, who served as a senior adviser to the Biden presidential campaign, co-chaired the Biden-Harris transition and held senior roles in President Obama’s administration and his presidential campaigns, will take on a similar role in the West Wing with a focus on implementing his opening agenda, a person familiar with the plans confirmed to CBS News.

Dunn is set to work with incoming communications director Kate Bedingfield and incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

Eventually, Dunn plans to return later this year to her public affairs and political consulting firm SKDKnickerbocker.

Dunn’s plans were first reported by Axios.