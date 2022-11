Saginaw County Animal Care and Control officials are asking for help identifying a suspect in the shooting of a dog.

The dog was dropped off at animal control with a gunshot wound in her jaw and was aparently shot sometime in the evening of November 23rd in the area of Meade St. near Patton Street.

Anyone with information should contact the SCACC at 989-797-4500 or Saginaw County Central Dispatch.