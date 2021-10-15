Andrew McCabe, FBI deputy director fired by Trump, is cleared

Andrew McCabe, the former FBI deputy director fired by President Trump’s Justice Department shortly before he was set to receive his pension, has been cleared in a settlement with the Justice Department.

McCabe was fired by then Attorney General Jeff Sessions just 26 hours before he was set to retire. The firing meant he was not eligible to receive his full pension, but this latest settlement means he will get his pension and his record will be cleared.

McCabe was fired ahead of the release of a Justice Department inspector general report that alleged he lied under oath three times about sharing information with the media about the agency’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

But McCabe always insisted he was targeted in a campaign to discredit the former special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. He told “60 Minutes” in 2019 that he believes he was “fired because I opened a case against the president of the United States.”

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.