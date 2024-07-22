Andre Seldon Jr., Utah State football player and former Belleville High School star, dies in apparent drowning

▶ Watch Video: Shower chances return

(CBS DETROIT) – Utah State cornerback and former Belleville (Mich.) High School football star Andre Seldon Jr. died Saturday in an apparent drowning at a Utah reservoir, the school announced. He was 22 years old.

According to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a search began Saturday afternoon after law enforcement received reports of a young man diving from cliffs into the water at Porcupine Reservoir and not resurfacing.

The Utah Department of Public Safety dive team recovered Seldon’s body at around 9:05 p.m. Saturday.

“Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Seldon joined Utah State’s program this year after transferring from New Mexico State, where he spent two seasons playing under current Utah State interim coach and defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling. Seldon began his collegiate career at the University of Michigan.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” Dreiling said in a statement. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Seldon appeared in 28 games for New Mexico State, recording 96 tackles and two interceptions. In 2023, he helped lead the Aggies to a 10-win campaign and one of the program’s most successful seasons in decades.

“The Aggie community is devastated to hear the news of the passing of Andre Seldon Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends,” New Mexico State said in a post on X.

Seldon prepped at Belleville and was tabbed by ESPN as Michigan’s fourth-best prospect in the class of 2020 and ranked among the nation’s elite high school cornerbacks.

As a senior in 2019, he led the Tigers to conference, district and regional championships and a spot in the MHSAA Division 1 state semifinals. Seldon committed to Michigan, where he was a two-year letterman and an Academic All-Big Ten honoree in 2021.

Seldon was to begin classes at Utah State this fall.

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” said Vice President and Director of Athletics Diana Sabau. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates, and all who loved Andre.”