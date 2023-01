A Saginaw Township church had its bell and a bell house stolen this week.

The bell dates to 1883 and the bell house was made as part of an Eagle Scout project to hold the bell. The Second Presbyterian Church on Midland Road says the items were stolen some time between 6:00 P.M. Tuesday and noon on Wednesday.

Please call the Saginaw Township Police Department at (989) 793-2310 if you have any information.