Amtrak train in California partially derails after colliding with vehicle

An Amtrak train in California partially derailed after crashing into a vehicle, officials said Wednesday.

Ventura County police and fire officials responded to a “train versus vehicle” collision that took place in the city of Moorpark shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Some of the cars have derailed but are still upright,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department tweeted.

#Gabbert UPDATE ~190 passengers appear uninjured. Amtrak train 14, Coast Star Light. One person transported via ambulance to a local hospital. A goal of 4 passengers are transported with bumps and scrapes – all minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/UTZ0QqQ3W5 — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 28, 2023

Fire officials said 190 passengers were on the train at the time of the collision; four passengers who sustained minor “bumps and scrapes” were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

“One person transported via ambulance to a local hospital,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

According to dispatch audio from the Ventura County Fire Department, one crew member was injured in the collision and there was “severe damage” to the train.