Amos O’Neal Kicking Off Campaign For 95th District State House Seat
95th District State Representative candidate Amos O'Neal. Photo by WSGW's John Hall for Alpha Media.
State House 95th District candidate Amos O’Neal hosted a kickoff fundraiser at Saginaw’s Andersen Enrichment Center Thursday.
O’Neal wants to bring his experience at various government levels to bear on issues ranging from education and the environment to infrastructure, job development and protecting the rights of union workers.
O’Neal previously served on the Saginaw City Council and is currently a Saginaw County Commissioner. O’Neal who’s running as a Democrat is hoping to succeed term limited State Representative Vanessa Guerra .