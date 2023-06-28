Amish Woman Seriously Injured in Gladwin County Buggy Crash

A Gladwin County woman is in critical condition following a crash between a vehicle and horse and buggy.

Police say the buggy was occupied by 55-year-old Jonas Troyer and 54-year-old Katie Troyer, heading east on West Wirtz Road near the intersection of Shell Road in Gladwin Township last Friday. According to police, a Chevy Trailblazer driven by an 80-year-old woman rear ended the buggy. Katie Troyer suffered life threatening injuries in the crash and was first taken to a local hospital before being transported to Beaumont Hospital.

Jonas Troyer and the driver of the Chevy were uninjured.