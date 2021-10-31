Americans plan to hand out treats this Halloween

Americans will resume handing out Halloween candy this year, according to a recent CBS News poll. About half of Americans say that someone in their household will be handing out candy or other treats this year on Halloween.

This is nearly twice the percentage that said they would in 2020, when coronavirus cases were surging across the country and before any vaccines were available. The percentage that plan to hand out Halloween treats this year is in line with what was recorded in years before the coronavirus outbreak began.

But candy isn’t America’s favorite thing about Halloween. When asked what they liked most about the holiday, the top choice was the costumes, followed by the decorations – just 22% picked candy, which was the third option. Another 13% volunteered that they don’t like anything about Halloween.

