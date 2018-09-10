American Soybean Association Seeks Candidates for Soy Scholarship

The American Soybean Association (ASA) wants to give a scholarship to a high school senior interested in pursuing agriculture. The Soy Scholarship is a $5,000 one-time award presented to a high school senior who plans to pursue agriculture as an area of study at any accredited college or university in the 2019-20 academic year. The scholarship is managed by ASA and made possible through a grant by BASF Corporation. High school seniors may apply online Sept. 10-Nov. 19, 2018. Click here to apply. “We are proud to partner with BASF in continued support of future agriculture leaders,” said ASA President John Heisdorffer. “ASA is happy to invest in the talented students pursuing careers in ag, and provide another tool to help them achieve their goals.” ASA and BASF have rewarded students for their hard work and interest in agriculture since 2008. “We are proud to partner with ASA in awarding the Soy Scholarship to help educate the best and brightest students who have a passion for agriculture,” said Scott Kay, BASF vice president, US Agricultural Solutions. “We rely on the commitment and skills that the next generation of agriculture professionals will bring in the future to further our goal of feeding a growing population.” The scholarship is awarded in $2,500 increments (one per semester) for the 2019-20 school year. The student must maintain successful academic progress and be in good standing with the college or university to receive the full amount of the scholarship. Final selection will be made in December during the ASA Board meeting. The student will be notified mid-December, with an official announcement made during Commodity Classic in Orlando, Feb. 28 – March 2, 2019. In addition to the scholarship, BASF will provide the winner and one parent or guardian with a trip to attend Commodity Classic in Orlando, where they will receive special recognition at the BASF booth and the ASA Awards Banquet on Friday night of Commodity Classic. Click here for more details.