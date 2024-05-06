WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

American Soldier Arrested In Russia, Accused Of Stealing

By News Desk
May 6, 2024 6:38PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — An American soldier has been arrested in Russia and accused of stealing.

That’s according to two U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press.

U.S. officials say the soldier, Staff Sgt. Gordon Black, 34, was stationed in South Korea and was in the process of returning home to Fort Cavazos in Texas.

Instead, he traveled to Russia. According to the officials, the soldier was arrested late last week in Vladivostok, a Pacific port city, and remains in custody.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details.

Popular Stories

1

Police Identify Pedestrian Killed In Mt. Morris Township Crash
2

Saginaw's 8th Homicide of 2024 Under Investigation
3

Trump to Make Campaign Stop In Great Lakes Bay Region
4

Pinconning Man Arrested for Threatening People with a Gun
5

Flint Township Apartment Complex Has Two Fires in Same Day, Residents Displaced