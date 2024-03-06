American Samoa splits delegates in Democratic caucuses between Biden, Jason Palmer

▶ Watch Video: Biden, Trump win most respective Super Tuesday contests

Washington — Jason Palmer, an entrepreneur with almost no name recognition, won half the delegates in American Samoa’s caucuses, with the other half going to President Biden, the party announced on Wednesday.

Of the 91 ballots that were cast, Palmer received 51 and Mr. Biden received 40, according to the American Samoa Democratic Party. Each ended up receiving three delegates.

The American Samoa Democratic Party sent the results on Wednesday, correcting results they had sent the night before that was an “error,” the party said. The initial, incorrect results said Palmer had four delegates and Biden two, the party said.

The split, surprise results came amid a series of wins for Mr. Biden on Super Tuesday, as he and former President Donald Trump all but cement their status as the party nominees heading toward November’s general election.

Palmer, 52, has pitched himself as a candidate who can offer a “fresh perspective” to voters.

“America needs an upgrade,” Palmer said in a video announcing his White House bid in November. “I’m entering the 2024 presidential race because I believe we can do better for you and future generations.”

American Samoa has a history of breaking the mold: Michael Bloomberg won the caucuses in the territory in 2020, with a strong campaign presence in the territory. It was his sole win in the election cycle.

Mr. Biden won all of the other Democratic races on Super Tuesday, and Rep. Dean Phillips, who had been challenging him for the nomination, dropped out of the race on Wednesday.