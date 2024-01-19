American Airlines plane slides off runway at New York’s Rochester Airport

▶ Watch Video: Snow, ice still battering Pacific Northwest, Northeast

No one was hurt after an American Airlines flight slid off a runway at New York’s Greater Rochester International Airport after landing Thursday afternoon and attempting to taxi to the terminal. The aircraft had departed from Philadelphia International Airport and landed in Rochester at around 4 p.m. local time when the slide occurred.

There were 50 passengers and three crew members aboard the Embraer E145 airplane, a spokesperson for Monroe County told CBS News in an email. While turning onto a taxiway, the jet veered into the grass, the spokesperson said, adding that “the cause is undetermined.”

However, an American Airlines spokesperson confirmed to CBS News in a statement that the flight, operated by Piedmont Airlines, “exited the taxiway while in transit to the terminal due to snowy airfield conditions.”

A passenger on the plane posted to social media a photo of the plane sitting in the grass with the accompanying caption, “My @AmericanAir plane just ran off the runway into the grass at @ROCAirport. Happy landings.”

Another video posted by the same person showed passengers deplaning down a metal stairway in the middle of a snowy field with firefighter assistance.

Passengers were moved by bus to the terminal, the county spokesperson said. No injuries were reported.

“Safety is our top priority and we apologize to our customers for their experience,” said the American Airlines spokesperson.

Dangerous winter storms have blasted the Northeast and several other portions of the U.S. in recent days. On Tuesday, airlines canceled thousands of flights, causing confusion and untold chaos to travelers.

Safety issues have plagued the airline industry in recent weeks. On Jan. 6, an Alaska Airlines door panel blew off mid-flight and the plane, a Boeing 737 Max 9, made an emergency landing in Portland, Oregon, minutes after takeoff. The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded dozens of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft in response, forcing Alaska Airlines and United Airlines to cancel hundreds of flights. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have opened formal investigations.

The FAA said Thursday it will investigate the runway slide.