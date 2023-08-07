Amateur Photographers Wanted for Midland Photo Contest

Midland’s annual Community Photo Contest is open for amateur photographers to submit their favorite photos of life in Midland for a chance to be featured in the 2024 City Calendar and Services Guide.

Photos should feature the people, places, and events that make Midland a truly unique place to live or can depict programs and services offered by the City of Midland. Participants do not need to be a City of Midland resident to enter. Photos may be submitted online at cityofmidlandmi.gov/citycalendar or hard copy using a contest entry form available at City Hall. Completed forms can be brought to City Hall or mailed to: Midland City Hall, Attention: Community Affairs, 333 W. Ellsworth Street, Midland, MI 48640. Entries will be accepted through midnight on September 5. Winning photographers will be notified by November.

For a complete list of rules or for more information, visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/citycalendar.