WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Amateur Photographers Wanted for Midland Photo Contest

By News Desk
August 7, 2023 12:30AM EDT
Share
Amateur Photographers Wanted for Midland Photo Contest
source: City of Midland

Midland’s annual Community Photo Contest is open for amateur photographers to submit their favorite photos of life in Midland for a chance to be featured in the 2024 City Calendar and Services Guide.

Photos should feature the people, places, and events that make Midland a truly unique place to live or can depict programs and services offered by the City of Midland. Participants do not need to be a City of Midland resident to enter. Photos may be submitted online at cityofmidlandmi.gov/citycalendar or hard copy using a contest entry form available at City Hall. Completed forms can be brought to City Hall or mailed to: Midland City Hall, Attention: Community Affairs, 333 W. Ellsworth Street, Midland, MI 48640. Entries will be accepted through midnight on September 5. Winning photographers will be notified by November.

For a complete list of rules or for more information, visit cityofmidlandmi.gov/citycalendar.

Popular Stories

1

Crime Stoppers Looking for Information on Two Homicides
2

Wounded Suspect In Attempted Midland County Break In Arraigned
3

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Genesee County Tanker Crash
4

One Killed in Chesaning Township Crash
5

Frankenmuth Man Accused of Illegally Taking PPP Loans