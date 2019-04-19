Alpha Media Saginaw Staff Includes Columbine Survivor

The 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting has special meaning for a member of our staff at Alpha Media Saginaw. Our Digital Content Specialist Sarah Noble was a freshman at a Columbine on April 20th, 1999. She was in the lunch line, wearing headphones, when a friend pulled her to the floor and climbed on top of her as a shield. At that moment, Columbine students Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris were in the school library, one floor above, shooting at their fellow students and school staff. Klebold and Harris killed 13 people and wounded more than 20 others before taking their own lives.

Sarah praised the Columbine teachers, who directed students out of the building and likely saves many lives, even though none of the guidelines used today for school shootings were yet in place. Sarah said she didn’t witness anyone being shot, but did have a good friend who was shot six times and survived.

Sarah attended Columbine through her sophomore year before moving to Michigan. She’s attending a 20-year commemoration of the shooting in Colorado this weekend. Her first time attending an event connected to the tragedy. She said she looks forward to celebrating life with people who share the experience.