Alpha Cares Midwest

Alpha Media Supports Those Affected By Midwest Flooding.

Here Are Some Ways You Can Help Us, Help Our Neighbors

Ways you can help:

Support the Nebraska Farm Bureau Disaster Relief Fund here.

The Salvation Army is collecting flooding relief via their site.

Text FLOODRELIEF to 41444 to donate via United Way of the Midlands.

Donate to the Nebraska Humane Society’s flood relief efforts here.

GoFundMe has created a page dedicated to all Midwest Flooding fundraisers on their platform. View those fundraisers here.