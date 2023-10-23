Alpena Man Arrested and Charged in Sexual Assault case

A man from Alpena has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

According to state police, a trooper responded to a home in September for a reported sexual assault from earlier in the day, and spoke with the parent of the child and other family. After the child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Northern Michigan, 29-year-old Seth Gordon Webster was arrested on Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on one count of Second Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a victim under 13 years old, Accosting a Child for Immoral Purposes, and Gross Indecency Between Males.

Webster’s next court date is November 2nd.