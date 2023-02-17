WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Alpena Man Arrested after Allegedly Drugging and Sexually Abusing Underage Girls

By jonathan.dent
February 17, 2023 3:00PM EST
A 70-year-old from Alpena has been arrested after police say he provided illegal drugs to young girls and forced them to have sex with him.

According to Michigan State Police, the investigation began around 2 years ago when an underage victim accused Thomas Arthur Vanduinen of sexual assault. Investigators say that search warrants turned up digital evidence including countless images and videos, which they believe to have been manufactured by Vanduinen.

On Wednesday an arrest warrant was issued, and Vanduinen was arraigned in 88th District Courth Thursday on one count First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct During a Felony, three counts Aggravated Child Sexually Abusive Activity, two counts Using a Computer to Commit a Crime, and one count Accosting and Soliciting Prostitution.

Vanduinen is lodged at the Alpena County Jail on a 1 million dollar bond.

