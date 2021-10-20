Alma Shooter Charged with Numerous Felonies

A man accused of shooting at police in Alma on Monday, October 18 has had a number of run ins with the law.
In 2018, Tyler Moreno was involved in a domestic dispute and was shot in the shoulder by police when he aimed a crossbow at them. He also allegedly assaulted someone in a vehicle in August, for which he had court dates pending. Now 28 years old, Moreno is charged with 18 counts, including three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault with intent to do less than murder, several felony firearms charges and more.
Police say just before noon, Moreno opened fire on the Alma Police Department, striking the building several times. An officer who was leaving the building returned fire. A chase followed in which Moreno received a minor gunshot wound. No officers were injured. He was arrested and treated at a local hospital before being taken to jail, where he’s being held without bond.