Ally Kemp of Unionville crowned  2021 Michigan Sugar Queen

Michigan Sugar Company released the following on Friday, June 18, 2021:
BAY CITY, MICHIGAN – Ally Kemp of Unionville was crowned the 2021 Michigan Sugar Queen during a ceremony held Friday, June 18, at Michigan Sugar Company’s headquarters at Uptown Bay City.
Kemp, 19, is a graduate of Unionville-Sebewaing Area High School and attends Oakland University where she is studying nursing. She is the daughter of Kristi and David Kemp.
“Once again, Michigan Sugar Company is fortunate to have found a young woman who we know will be an excellent representative and ambassador for our company,” said Rob Clark, Director of Communications and Community Relations for Michigan Sugar. “Her knowledge of our company and agriculture in general, along with the quality of her character, shined through during the selection process. We are looking forward to a great year with Ally as the Michigan Sugar Queen.”
Also crowned during the June 18 ceremony were two Queen’s Court Attendants – Kenna Karst of Frankenmuth and Raven Wieland of Pinconning. They, too, are serving as ambassadors for Michigan Sugar Company for the next year.
Karst, 21, is a graduate of Frankenmuth High School and attends Ferris State University where she is studying architecture and sustainability. She is the daughter of Sheri and Jeff Karst.
Wieland, 19, is a graduate of Pinconning Area High School and attends Saginaw Valley State University where she is studying nursing. She is the daughter of Tera and Martin Szeliga.
The new Queen and Court Attendants will jump right into their year of service appearing Saturday, June 19, in the Michigan Sugar Festival Parade in Sebewaing. The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m.. They will be joined by members of the 2020 Michigan Sugar Queen’s Court – Queen Shaelynn Lavrack of Montrose and Attendants Haley Bell of Bay City and Alayna Celestini of Macomb.
Following the parade, the newly crowned Michigan Sugar Queen and Attendants will be at Village Park in Sebewaing where they’ll be greeting festival-goers, passing out 2-pound bags of Pioneer Sugar, posing for photos, and helping members of our Co-op Board and Central District Board serve up cotton candy.
“We are so excited to be back at the Michigan Sugar Festival this year and we invite everyone to not only attend the parade, but to come visit with us in the park on Saturday afternoon,” said Clark. “Make the drive up M-25 and come see why they say “Everything is Sweeter in Sebewaing.”
More information about the Michigan Sugar Festival, including a full schedule of events, is available on the Michigan Sugar Festival Facebook page or online at www.sebewaingchamber.com.
This year, Michigan Sugar Company received nine applications through its Michigan Sugar Queen Scholarship Program with five selected as finalists.
Through the Michigan Sugar Queen Scholarship Program, a Queen and two Attendants are chosen to serve for one year as ambassadors for Michigan Sugar Company. Their duties include public appearances, community service projects, interaction with lawmakers and agriculture leaders and helping to represent Michigan Sugar Company throughout the state.
After completing the requirements of the program, the Queen receives a $2,000 scholarship and each attendant a $1,000 scholarship to be used to help pay for college.