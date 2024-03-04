Allen Weisselberg, former Trump Organization CFO, turns himself in on perjury charge

▶ Watch Video: How New York civil fraud ruling could affect Trump’s finances

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, is expected to plead guilty Monday to a charge of perjury, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News, related to testimony he gave in October in a civil case, in which he was also a defendant.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office confirmed Weisselberg had turned himself in on new charges but did not give further details. A source familiar with the situation told CBS News that Weisselberg was being processed.

Weisselberg has been in talks with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg to plead guilty, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News in February.

Attorney General Letitia James had accused Trump and his associates, including Weisselberg, of inflating the value of the Trump Organization to receive favorable loans and other benefits. That civil case ended with a judge ordering former President Donald Trump to pay $450 million with interest, a figure that is growing in additional interest every day that he hasn’t paid. Trump has appealed that ruling.

Weisselberg was found liable for fraud and ordered to pay $1 million plus interest. During the fraud trial, he acknowledged receiving $2 million in severance after leaving the Trump Organization.

Bragg’s office secured a previous guilty plea from Weisselberg in connection with a separate case, a 2022 criminal tax fraud case against the company, in which two subsidiaries of the Trump Organization were found guilty of 17 felony counts.

Under that plea deal, Weisselberg was required to testify at the Trump Organization trial in 2022. He was guaranteed a five-month sentence, and served about three months at Rikers Island jail complex.