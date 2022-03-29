Alleged Excessive Force by State Trooper Under Investigation

Michigan State Police are investigating an incident involving the alleged use of excessive force during a traffic stop in Saginaw Monday evening. The trooper involved has been suspended. State Police say department policy strictly outlines use of force, and specifically prohibits the use of force that is objectively unreasonable or excessive, in any scenario.
“Our enforcement members respond professionally to a wide variety of scenarios throughout the State of
Michigan every day,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “The misconduct in this incident is not
indicative of the standard of service set by this trooper’s peers, and as a result, will not be tolerated.”
Troopers pulled over 47-year-old Vance Martin about 7:15 p.m., near 17th and Annesley, and ended up arresting him on several charges, including assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police and operating while intoxicated. He was released Tuesday, without being arraigned.
Before Martin was taken to jail, someone at the scene recorded a video, which shows Martin being punched multiple times in the face, while handcuffed. It has been posted and shared on social media.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor’s office said it expects to receive results of the investigation, once complete, but will likely turn it over to the Michigan Attorney General’s office to avoid any appearance of impropriety.