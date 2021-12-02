      Weather Alert

All Tuscola County Schools Closed Friday

Ric Antonio
Dec 2, 2021 @ 4:56pm

All Public Schools across Tuscola County will be closed Friday out of an abundance of caution following the Oxford High School shooting in Oakland county.

The Caro police department, among others, have shared reports of a number of copycat threats being made online involving weapons or  violence against schools countywide.

Agencies including Caro have released statements saying that in addition to all classroom sessions, all events in the schools will be cancelled until Monday morning.

They will be re-evaluating each situation Sunday afternoon to make a determination for re-opening on Monday.

Police are urging parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of the incident at Oxford High School, and consequences of any false threats made on social media.

