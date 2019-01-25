“All Things Chocolate” Recipe Contest a Great Kickoff to Zehnder’s Snowfest

Zehnder’s Snowfest in Frankenmuth, which is underway through the weekend, kicked off this year with an “All Things Chocolate” Recipe Contest, featuring 45 bakers from across the state. They competed in three categories: cookies, brownies and cakes. The winners are as follows:

Cookie Category

1st Place – Jessica Bryant, Shepherd – Double Chocolate Raspberry Thumbprints

2nd Place – Melissa Kildow, Grand Blanc – Loaded and Luscious Hot Chocolate Cookies

3rd Place – Betty Timmreck, Eau Claire – Chocolate Chocolate-Mint Chip Cookies

Brownie Category

1st Place – Pamela Hornbacher-Retzler, Caro – German Chocolate Brownies

2nd Place – Carole Skibbe, Eau Claire – Raspberry Brownie Delight

3rd Place – Gaelen McNamara, Okemos – Chocolate Raspberry-Cream Brownies

Cake Category

1st Place – Colleen Gawrylowicz, Caro – Chocolate RumChata Cake

2nd Place – Barbara Wheeler, Royal Oak – Chocolate Mousse Layer Cake Topped with Fresh Fruit

3rd Place – Lauren Haveman, Hudsonville – Schichttorte

The overall winner was Colleen Gawrylowicz of Caro, for her Chocolate RumChata Cake, which also took the top “cake” prize. Colleen was also the winner at last year’s Snowfest, for her Tortellini Salad in the Michigan Apple Recipe Contest.

For “All Things Chocolate,” contestants were required to use Pioneer brand sugar from Michigan Sugar Company, the event’s main sponsor. Judges chose the top three in each category, with a separate set of judges choosing the grand prize winner.

The grand prize is a trip to Mackinac Island. Each of the other winners received prize packages which included 40 pounds of Michigan sugar for first place, 20 pounds for second place and 10 pounds for third place. Other prizes included gifts from sponsors Zehnder’s of Frankenmuth, Star of the West Milling Co. and Le Creuset. WSGW was also a co-sponsor of the “All Things Chocolate” Recipe Contest. We thank Rob Clark of Michigan Sugar for his help in compiling this information. Recipes will be posted at : http://www.michigansugar.com/