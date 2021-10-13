Alisal Fire swells to 13,500 acres in one day with zero containment

▶ Watch Video: Raging California wildfire forces evacuation

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a brush fire that sparked west of Santa Barbara, forced evacuations and shut down a portion of Highway 101, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The Alisal Fire nearly doubled in size throughout the day, with the flames spanning 13,500 acres as of Tuesday evening, according to CBS Los Angeles. There is no containment.

#Alisal Fire – IC reporting the fire is now 8,000 acres with 0% containment. Photos showing FF’s working on a roadside fire off Calle Real near Refugio Rd, a hand crew working on a hilltop, and a deer scurries near a recently burned area off Refugio Rd. pic.twitter.com/7N75iOTlHB — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 13, 2021

The blaze broke out before 2:30 p.m. Monday amid powerful winds near Alisal Lake in the Santa Ynez Mountains. It was burning in dense chaparral, brush and grass.

#Alisal Fire – Having jumped the four lanes of Highway 101, flames continue to burn early Tuesday morning along the Gaviota Coast. pic.twitter.com/OY4ih7a5Ln — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 12, 2021

Highway 101 is closed from Highway 1 at Las Cruces to Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta. The fire jumped from the east side to the west side of the freeway, Eliason reported early Tuesday morning, and flames were burning along the Gaviota Coast.

#Alisal Fire – Fire activity early Tuesday morning as seen from Refugio Road. pic.twitter.com/EodVvyxiVf — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 12, 2021

Evacuation orders are in place for Arroyo Hondo Canyon and Refugio Canyon, west of Goleta, according to the U.S. Forest Service, along with El Capitan State Park and the El Capitan Campground. Up to 100 structures were threatened, including ranch homes.

Patrick Brown and his family have owned the nearby Circle Bar B Ranch for 82 years. He said he is nervous about “losing everything.”

“I’ve put a lifetime into it,” he said. “If I lose it, I don’t have a lifetime left to redo it.”

There was no word on what caused the fire.

Jamie Yuccas contributed to this report.