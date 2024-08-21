Alicia Silverstone gives heath update after eating possibly toxic fruit

▶ Watch Video: Tips on how to avoid food poisoning

“Clueless” actor Alicia Silverstone gave an update on Tuesday after she filmed herself eating a potentially toxic fruit in England earlier this week.

In an Instagram post, Silverstone wrote, “Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow.”

A day earlier, the actor caused some concern among fans when she took a video of herself holding an orange-colored berry and taking a bite out of it.

“I discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” Silverstone said in an Instagram video on Monday. “I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not. It’s definitely not.”

“I don’t think you’re supposed to eat this,” she added. “It’s almost like a pepper … I don’t know what it is. I need someone to tell me.”

Some social media users online identified the fruit, which looks similar to a cherry tomato, as a solanum psuedocapsicum – also known as a Jerusalem cherry or winter cherry. The plant is native to South America and it can be toxic to children, cats and dogs if ingested. Some symptoms could include nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and seizures.

However, Silverstone, who rose to fame in the late ’90s, appears to be fine after having a piece of the fruit.