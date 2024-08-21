Alger Man Accused of Making Online Threats While On Prison Release for Making Threats

An Ogema County man with a history of making threats against public officials was arrested for making another threat online.

50-year-old Timothy Findlay of Alger is accused of making a threat on the online communucation app Skype in April to rape and kill someone. The alleged threat was made while Findlay was on supervised release from prison, having been sentenced to 22 months for threatening to kill President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden by bombing the White House. Findlay was also convicted in 2014 for threatening to kill former president Barack Obama in a similar manner in 2013, serving 15 months for that incident.

Formal charges have yet to be filed in the most recent allegations.