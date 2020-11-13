Alex Trebek's widow shares message after star's death

▶ Watch Video: Remembering “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek

Alex Trebek’s widow, Jean, posted a heartfelt message of thanks to fans and supporters on Instagram following the beloved “Jeopardy!” host’s death. The host died at 80 years old following a battle with pancreatic cancer, the game show announced on Sunday.

“My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity,” Jean wrote on the platform on Wednesday. “Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much.”

She concluded by wishing, “many Blessings to all.”

Jean also shared a sweet photo from the couple’s wedding in 1990, which shows Alex putting a wedding band on her finger.

The pair met in 1988. They went on to have two children, Matthew and Emily, according to Entertainment Tonight. He also had a stepdaughter, Nicky, according to the Associated Press.

Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. He told “CBS Sunday Morning” in May 2019 that the cancer diagnosis was “difficult” for his wife.

“It’s very difficult in many ways for her,” Trebek replied. “What I’ve discovered in all of this is that it’s extremely difficult for the caregivers. I’ve had so many people send cards, letters, tweets, whatever, offering prayers. For 35 years I’ve enjoyed the success of the show, but I’ve never really thought about the impact the program was having on American viewers. And I’ve become part of their lives.”

Despite the cancer diagnosis, the dedicated host never missed a single day of work. Trebek told “Sunday Morning” that “it wouldn’t be right” for him to walk away from the show.

The star began on the quiz show in 1984, and was a nightly fixture in American homes for over 35 years. He earned six Daytime Emmys and hosted over 8,000 episodes.

Following the star’s death, public figures, “Jeopardy!” champions and fans alike have expressed their appreciation to the host. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even paid tribute to the Canadian native, saying they had “lost an icon.”

Caroline Linton contributed to this report.



Disclaimer: “Jeopardy!” is distributed by CBS Television Distribution, a division of ViacomCBS.