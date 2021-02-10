Alex Trebek's wardrobe donated to help Americans in need

▶ Watch Video: “Jeopardy!” airs its final episode with Alex Trebek

Months after his death, beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek’s legacy of kindness has endured. The show and the family of the late icon donated a “significant portion” of his wardrobe to an organization helping underserved Americans get back on their feet, the show announced Tuesday.

Hundreds of Trebek’s garments were donated to The Doe Fund, an organization that “provides paid work, housing, vocational training, continuing education and comprehensive social services to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness and incarceration,” according to a “Jeopardy!” press release.

The donation included: 14 suits, 300 neckties, 15 belts, 58 dress shirts, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters, nine pairs of dress shoes, nine sports coats, two parkas and three pairs of dress slacks.

The clothes will be given out to those participating in the non-profit’s well-known “reentry program” — Ready, Willing & Able — to be worn during job interviews.

“During his last day on set, Alex extolled the virtues of everyone opening up their hands and their hearts to those who are suffering,” Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, said in the release. “Donating his wardrobe to those who are working to rebuild their lives is the perfect way to begin to honor that last request.”

Jeopardy! and Alex’s family have donated a large portion of our late host’s wardrobe to @TheDoeFund, an organization that provides paid work, housing, and training to underserved Americans with histories of addiction, homelessness, and incarceration.https://t.co/BEKqzlQ5Xn pic.twitter.com/0CxoEEpxzA — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) February 9, 2021

Trebek’s son, Matthew, is a supporter of The Doe Fund and suggested the donation, the release said. Matthew and “Jeopardy!” costumer Steven Zimbelman packed up the clothes. The show tweeted images of Matthew and Zimbelman looking through racks of clothing, as well as a black and white photo of Alex putting on a tie.

“We are so grateful for ‘Jeopardy!’ and the Trebek family’s commitment to lifting up the most vulnerable among us,” Harriet McDonald, president of The Doe Fund, said. “The men in our career training programs are always in need of professional attire, so they can shine in their job interviews and work with confidence once they’re hired. This donation alleviates the obstacle of not having appropriate clothing.”

Trebek was a nightly fixture in the homes of millions of Americans for more than 35 years before his death in November after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

The TV icon’s final episode of the show aired in January with a sentimental tribute.

“Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” winner Ken Jennings has been serving as interim host of the show, with Richards set to follow him as host for a short time. “Jeopardy!” previously announced a roster of future high-profile guest hosts, but a new permanent host has yet to been named.