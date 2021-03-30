Alex Trebek’s daughter raising money to fight pancreatic cancer

▶ Watch Video: Nicky Trebek discusses raising money for pancreatic cancer research

Alex Trebek’s daughter Nicky is honoring the longtime “Jeopardy!” host’s memory by raising awareness and funding in the battle against pancreatic cancer.

Speaking on television for the first time since her father’s death, Nicky Trebek told “CBS This Morning” Tuesday that she is launching a team for the virtual PurpleStride walk, which benefits the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

The TV legend had attended a PurpleStride event in Los Angeles shortly after he was diagnosed with the illness in 2019. He died in November 2020 after a monthslong struggle.

“I just want to carry on his legacy, honor his fight, you know,” Trebek said.

Having attended the 2019 event with her father, Trebek said the experience was “mind-blowing.”

“That day was incredible, to drive up and see all of the other survivors and see him on stage with the other survivors, telling him their story and listening to others,” she said. “I’m wearing my Team Alex hat from that.”

She said the PurpleStride event would be her way to both honor her father and “to raise awareness for other families and other people struggling with the disease.”

Alex Trebek had a legacy of charitable acts. Before he died, he and his wife donated half a million dollars to transform an old Los Angeles skating rink into a homeless shelter.

Nicky Trebek was there this week with her brother when the Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission unveiled the plans to move forward with the newly named Trebek Center.

At the time of the original donation announcement, Trebek thought her father would be in attendance too.

“It was one of those things where he’s invincible and so extraordinary and so many things that he does in life. And it was just- I’m not sure how to put it into words,” she said.

The 2021 virtual PurpleStride walk is on April 17. More information on Team Nicky Trebek and how to help with the fight against pancreatic cancer can be found on the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network’s site.