Aleda E. Lutz V.A. Medical Center Changes Urgent Care Hours

The Aleda E. Lutz VA Medical Center in Saginaw, located at 1500 Weiss Street, will be changing Urgent Care Clinic hours effective June 6th, 2022.
Chief of Staff, Dr. James Hines, says “This reduction in Urgent Care hours was a result of declining workload after the hours of 7:00 p.m., and also for our VA Medical Center to become compliant with Urgent Care operations’ guidance,”
The new hours of operation will be:
The Medical Center has provided information to better understand when urgent care is needed versus or emergency care: (VA Link)
Other types of VA care to consider:
If you don’t need help right away, you might want to consider other types of VA care.
Same-day services for primary or mental health care
Every VA medical center offers some same-day primary care and mental health services. Types of services vary by location.
Telehealth for care by phone or video
Meet with your VA health care team and send important health data from home through telehealth. You can also connect with VA specialists across the country from a VA clinic near you.
Whole Health for a personalized health plan
Whole Health is an approach to care that supports your health and well-being. This approach puts you at the center of your care. Your health team will get to know you as a person first. Then, they’ll work with you to create a personalized health plan based on your values, needs, and goals.
Any Veteran can call the Registered Nurse Hotline with Veterans Affairs at 989-497-2500 extension 11240.
The Aleda E. Lutz VAMC operates an 81-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation Community Living Center.
It provides care to over 38,263 Veterans in a 35-county geographic area, from mid-Michigan to the Mackinac Bridge.
