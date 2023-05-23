Alec Baldwin says wrapping “Rust” was “nothing less than a miracle”

▶ Watch Video: New Mexico prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin, citing “new facts”

Alec Baldwin says Monday was his last day filming the movie “Rust” in Montana. The actor posted about the filming, which picked up in the state after it was paused following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed by a prop gun on set in New Mexico in 2021.

On Instagram Monday, Baldwin said he was sorry he didn’t get to work with actress Frances Fisher, who also appears in the film. He posted an image of Fisher and actor Patrick Scott McDermott, writing: “Patrick, I envy you.”

“It’s been a long and difficult road,” the post reads. “But we reach the end of the trail today. Congratulations to Joel, Bianca and the entire cast and crew. Nothing less than a miracle.”

His reference to Joel appears to be director Joel Souza, who was wounded when the gun went off during a rehearsal in New Mexico.

Following a lengthy investigation, both Baldwin and the armorer on set, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, were charged with manslaughter in January 2023. New Mexico prosecutors dropped Baldwin’s charges in April. However, they said “This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled.”

Hutchins’ family also sued following her death, and in October 2022, an attorney for Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, said a settlement had been reached and that Matthew would be named executive producer of the film.

Filming resumed in January, more than a year after the incident paused it. It is unclear where or when the film will be released.