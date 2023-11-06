Alcohol Suspected to be Factor in Gladwin County Crash

Authorities in Gladwin County say a 55-year-old man was likely under the influence of alcohol at the time of a crash that sent him to the hospital last Wednesday.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office say the man was driving south on M-18 north of Gladwin and crossed the center line, striking a northbound 2015 Ford Escape around 11:50 a.m. The 67-year-old woman who was driving the Escape suffered non-life threatening injuries, and a 10-month-old baby that was properly secured in a safety seat was uninjured, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say a bottle of whiskey was found in the Arcadia, and the driver was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a Midland hospital.

Investigators reportedly obtained a blood sample, and are awaiting the results of a toxicology report before submitting the case to the Gladwin County prosecutor for possible charges.