Alcohol, Speed Likely Contributors to Fatal Crash on I-675

June 19, 2023
A 60-year-old Saginaw man was killed in a crash on I-675 last Friday.

Police say the man was driving near the I-75 interchange around 8:00 P.M. when he lost control of his vehicle, crashing into a guardrail and a ditch. A passenger in the vehicke, a 53-year-old Millington woman, was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

Police say speed and alcohol may both be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

