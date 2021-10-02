“Aladdin” on Broadway cancels two weeks of shows due to COVID cases

▶ Watch Video: Four major musicals return to Broadway after pandemic shutdown

Disney’s “Aladdin” on Broadway has canceled its next two weeks of performances after detecting additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases among its cast and crew, the show said Friday. The announcement comes just three days after the show reopened for the first time in more than a year.

“We apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes ticket holders, but we trust that audiences will agree that safety must be at the forefront of our return to Broadway,” the show said in a statement.

“Aladdin the Musical” did not disclose how many COVID-19 cases were detected.

As part of the show’s health protocols, all attendees over the age of 12 are required to be fully vaccinated and those aged 4 to 12 are required to present proof of a negative COVID-19 test before attending. Masks are also required for all guests regardless of vaccination status.

The musical officially returned to the stage for the first time in eighteen months on Tuesday. But after only one show, “Aladdin” was paused again because COVID-19 cases were detected within the company. The show resumed Thursday before issuing its two-week closure one day later.

“Although negative PCR testing allowed us to move safely forward with last night’s performance of ‘Aladdin’ at the New Amsterdam Theatre, additional breakthrough COVID-19 cases were detected within the company today,” the show said Friday.

Patrons who purchased tickets for canceled shows are eligible for refunds or exchanges, the company said.

“We’re sorry for the inconvenience and look forward to having you return soon,” the group said.

The next scheduled performance is Tuesday, October 12 at 7 p.m.