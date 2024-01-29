Alabama Man Pleads Guilty in Murder-For-Hire Plot

An Alabama man has admitted to his part in a murder-for-hire plot in Flint.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 27-year-old Reginald Hunter from Mobile pleaded guilty to charges related to an incident in February of 2022, when he and another man from Alabama, Julius Jordan, were given money and semi-automatic rifles to kill a man in Flint.

Prosecutors say on February 15, the two men were driving around looking for their victim when Jordan ran a stop sign and was pulled over by State Police. DOJ officials say the troopers saw the rifles in the vehicle and confiscated them and the two men were arrested.

Jordan was sentenced to 16 years in prison after pleading guilty. Hunter is scheduled for sentencing on May 28th.