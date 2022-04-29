Al Franken discusses U.S. and Ukraine on “The Takeout”

This week, comedian and former U.S. Senator Al Franken joins chief Washington correspondent and “Takeout” host Major Garrett to discuss his ongoing comedy tour, the state of American politics (and comedy), and the war in Ukraine.

The former Minnesota senator also discusses his resignation from the Senate in 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations and his reflections now on that chapter in his career.

This episode was recorded on April 28, 2022.

Sexual misconduct allegations and resignation from the Senate: “I should be a senator. What happened was just something very odd at a certain moment. And you know I’ve had nine of my former colleagues apologize to me publicly for — all I wanted was due process, and they came to recognize that, and I’ve had a few apologize to me not publicly. I haven’t forgiven them… I believe I should still be there and I believe if I had gotten due process, I would.”

