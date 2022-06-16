Akron Man Charged with Possessing Child Pornography

The state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently arrested an Tuscola County man for possessing child pornography.
64-year-old Andrew Ralston of Akron is charged with 25 counts each of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. The investigation began after police learned he was allegedly viewing the material on the internet. Police seized digital evidence from his home.
Anyone who believes a child is the victim of sexual exploitation can leave a tip with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org.