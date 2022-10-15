Airshow Returns to mid-Michigan

A nearby airport is bringing back a 2-day summer event after a 30-year hiatus.

The Wings Over Flint Airshow will return to Bishop International Airport in June and is expected to draw nationally known aerial performers. Airport CEO Nino Sapone says it’s time to celebrate aviation again after the airshow was dropped back 1990 due to low attendance and financial losses. The airshow is expected to draw more than 20,000 visitors to the airport each of the two days, and will include aerial demonstration teams The Navy Blue Angels, Air Force Thunderbirds and the Army’s Golden Knight’s. There will also be displays of historical aircraft.

The event is set for June 24th and 25th 2023.