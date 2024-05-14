Air Force instructor pilot dies after ejection seat activates

▶ Watch Video: 5/14: CBS Morning News

An Air Force instructor pilot died Tuesday morning from injuries sustained after an ejection seat activated during ground operations Monday afternoon.

The pilot was with the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. The Air Force is withholding the pilot’s name until family members have been notified.

According to the base, the incident occurred around 1:55 p.m. on Monday, when the ejection seat of the trainer aircraft, a T-6A Texan II, activated during ground operations.

The pilot was transported to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, before succumbing to injuries sustained during the accident.

The Air Force is conducting an investigation into the incident.

According to the Air Force, this aircraft is a single-engine, two-seat trainer designed to train students in basic flying skills required of Air Force and Navy pilots.

The 80th Training Flying Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base leads the multinational Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training (ENJJPT) Program that trains combat pilots for NATO.