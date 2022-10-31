Aid Avaible for Future Educators

Applications for state aid for college students studying to become educators is now open.

Starting Monday, October 31, the MI Future Educator Fellowship Program will provide Michigan college students studying to be teachers up to $10,000 per year, renewable for up to three years, with the stipulation that the recipient will teach for at least three to five years in a Michigan school or preschool after certification. To be eligible, a student must start a teacher education program in fall 2022 or later and maintain a GPA of at least 3.0. A recipient who fails to meet the requirements will owe the state back within 10 years as if the aid were an interest-free loan.

The MI Future Educator Student Teacher Stipend Program will offer up to $9,600 for a semester of student teaching. Student teachers could use the stipend to pay for tuition, living expenses, child care, or other necessary costs.

Information on the programs can be found at michigan.gov/mistudentaid/programs.